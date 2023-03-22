Kaziranga, March 22: The Kaziranga National Park issued a notification on Wednesday that it will be closed for tourists from April 6 to 8, 2023 for Gaj Utsav. Gaj Utsav is celebrated to create awareness about India's National Heritage animal. The celebration encompasses their salient role in ecology, as an integral part of our religion, mythology and literature.

The notice was issued by the divisional forest officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park, saying the Jeep Safari and Elephant Safari in all ranges - Kaziranga, Bagori, Burapahar and Agoratoli will be closed for tourists from April 6 to 8, 2023.

"In view of the celebration of Gaj Utsav - 2023 organized by Environment and Forest department, Assam Government and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, the Jeep Safari and Elephant Safari in all ranges Kaziranga, Bagori, Burapahar and Agoratoli will be closed for tourists from April 6 to 8, 2023," the DFO was quoted as saying in a notification. Assam: Tourists Injured After Falling From Elephant at Kaziranga National Park.

This event is organized by the Environment and Forest department, Assam Government and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

