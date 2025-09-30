New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): JD(U) leader KC Tyagi has countered Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's remarks concerning the Asia Cup tournament and lauded the Indian team's decision not to accept the winning trophy from the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"Sanjay Raut is also getting trapped in the same web that the Congress party weaves. Not accepting the trophy from the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board is a symbol of India's pride and honour, I commend him," he said when asked about Raut's comments.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Probe Widens As Tamil Nadu Police Arrest TVK District Secretary Mathiyazhagan Amid Political Outcry.

Raut had referred to a video he posted on X, in which he said that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi before the tournament.

"I don't know about the BJP's fake patriots and devotees, but the actual patriots did not watch the match yesterday. You did not take the trophy from the PCB chief Naqvi, but I shared a video which shows the Indian captain shaking hands with them, having a tea and clicking pictures. Do you think the public is a fool?" Raut said in a press conference.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Demise: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Requests MHA To Invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty With Singapore Over Singer's Death.

"Our question is, why are you playing with Pakistan? You should not insult the soldiers who martyred and the people who died in Pahalgam. You did not take the trophy, did not shake hands with their captain, but then why did you play the match? If you played, then stop this drama," he said.

Raut shared the video on X and called the post-match proceedings a "nationalist drama."

"Just 15 days ago, at the start of the series, they were shaking hands and smiling for photos with Pakistan's minister Mohsin Naqvi. And now? Full-on nationalist drama for the cameras! If patriotism was truly in your blood, you wouldn't have even stepped on the field with Pakistan. Top to bottom -- pure theatre. Public being played (with)."

India's thrilling Asia Cup victory over Pakistan took an unexpected turn when the team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Winning the tournament, Indian players celebrated without the trophy, instead posing with imaginary trophies on stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)