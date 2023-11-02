Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): In the backdrop of Income Tax Department raids on Congress leaders, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is conducting IT raids on Congress candidates with the help of the central government.

"KCR with the support of Piyush Goyal and the central government is conducting IT raids on Congress leaders," Reddy said.

The Telangana Congress chief alleged that ahead of elections BJP's "frontal organizations" like the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation and Vigilance were active.

"I have been saying from the past month that in elections before BJP comes out for campaigning their frontal organizations like the ED, IT, CBI and Vigilance come first. Later, Modi and Amit Shah will come. Today they are trying to inflict fear on our candidates...," Reddy said.

The state Congress chief said that the Congress workers will not be deterred by these raids and even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make Chandrashekhar Rao the Chief Minister, he will not succeed.

"Congress karyakarthas will not be afraid by ED, IT or CBI. We will defeat KCR by any chance. Even if Modi wants to make KCR win, he will not succeed," he said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had earlier alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a secretive alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and both the parties help each other.

As per sources, search operations were conducted at the Congress candidate from Maheshwaram constituency K Lakshma Reddy's residence in the Shamshabad area of Rangareddy district.

The state is going to polls on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The state is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent. (ANI)

