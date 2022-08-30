Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of the party's MLAs, MLCs and MPs on September 3 to discuss the ongoing development programmes and also issues like 'Podu' lands.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Arrested for Raping Baby Girl in Kushinagar On Pretext of Buying Her Chocolates and Toys.

The meeting would be held at the TRS headquarters here soon after a state cabinet meeting, TRS sources said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Teenage Boy Held for Rape After Minor Delivers Baby in Vadodara.

The gathering of MLAs, MLCs and MPs would deliberate on various development initiatives, including social security pensions and 'Podu' lands for tribals.

'Podu' lands (shifting cultivation) has been a bone of contention between the tribals and forest officials in the state with the latter asserting that they are trying to protect forest lands from being encroached upon by the 'podu' farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)