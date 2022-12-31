Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): Amid the row over the alleged controversial remarks by Bairi Naresh on Lord Ayyappa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Friday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saying the KCR government was encouraging and protecting anti-Hindu forces in the state.

"How can a person dare to use derogatory remarks on Lord Ayyappa Swamy when thousands of people have taken diksha in December and January, the months were known as scared for Ayappa Swamy," Subhash said.

He demanded stern action against the offender who allegedly indulged in blasphemy of the Hindu God.

Subhash said, "KCR government had granted police permission and provided security for the function of Munnawar Faruqui who insulted Hindu Gods in spite of opposition by the majority of people including our party leaders and some organisations."

"KCR government has adopted an appeasement policy to get the votes of Muslims and no action was taken against such people. Anybody can abuse Hindu Gods and get exonerated in a state when above 80 per cent population are Hindus," Subhash lamented.

The BJP leader's remarks came against the backdrop of Bairi Naresh allegedly making a derogatory remark against Lord Ayyappa at a public meeting.

A video of the same went viral, sparking outrage on social media platforms. Devotees have lodged complaints against Bairi Naresh at different police stations in Hyderabad, demanding immediate arrest.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have also demanded the invocation of the Preventive Detention Act against him for allegedly insulting the Hindu Gods and hurting the sentiments of the devotees of Ayyappa Swamy. (ANI)

