Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is seeking to bring opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, on Thursday met JD-S leader HD Deve Gowda and said there will be a change at national level which cannot be stopped.

KCR also took a dig at the BJP-led government's pitch for making India USD 5 trillion economy in the near future saying that China was already a USD 16 trillion economy.

KCR, who talked to the media after his meeting with the former Prime Minister Gowda, said they discussed political issues related to Karnataka as also the country.

Slamming the Centre, he said GDP is crashing, industries are getting closed, inflation is rising and the rupee is depreciating against the dollar.

He referred to 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said there will be a change of government.

"We've discussed national and Karnataka political issues. There'll be a change at the national level and nobody can stop it...Tribals, farmers and poor aren't happy in the country. A lot of speeches are made, but what happens? Industries are getting closed, GDP is crashing, inflation is rising & Rupee's value is falling," KCR said.

The Telangana Chief Minister, who is on a day-long visit to Bengaluru and skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana to attend an event at the completion of 20 years of the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, stated that the economy of the country can be bigger than that of the United States "if the work is done with zeal".

"China has become a USD 16 trillion economy while we are being shown the dreams of USD 5 trillion which is nothing but disrespect to the nation. We can become a bigger economy than America if the work is done with zeal. It is not about whose government will form, it could be Congress' government or a government without Congress, I can say that a prosperous India will be formed," he said.

"After two or three months, you will get sensational news," KCR added.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who was also present, said that KCR is working for an alternative front.

"Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao is working for an alternative front, he is meeting several leaders and visiting various states. He wants to save the country and bring change in the interest of the nation and the poor people," he said.

KCR had met Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal last week in Delhi and they discussed the current political issues. He had also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

