Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Tuesday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been spreading a false campaign that BJP and BRS are one.

"Since few months, KCR by spending some money and managing some channels has been spreading a false campaign that BJP and BRS are one," the BJP MP claimed.

Reacting to the meeting between AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and KCR on Monday, he said, "KCR does politics without giving proper thought. Now, KCR is afraid that the vote of muslims can divert to Congress. KCR who is in tension, has done a meeting of major Muslim leaders including Owaisi to make a strategy to correct this."

Alleging that the Chief Minister's daughter K Kavitha has lost because of KCR's "unthoughtful politics", he said, "KCR's daughter has lost because of these unthoughtful politics by KCR. In the coming days, KCR will also lose in the assembly elections."

Giving advice to Kavitha, the BJP MP said, "I am repeatedly saying that KCR's daughter should fight the Lok Sabha elections in Nizamabad again and if she is afraid she should send her father for the same."

The All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday penned a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that the central government's move to bring the legislation would be an "imposed uniformity" that will destroy the constitution and replace it with a theocracy.

The strongly-worded letter by the AIMPLB stated further, "In the false garb of 'uniformity' or 'equality', our diversity of cultures cannot be disturbed. Such imposed 'uniformity' will destroy our constitution and replace it with a theocracy in all but name."

Terming the central government's push for uniform civil laws in the country as an "open violation" of fundamental rights, the letter stated that it would be a "majoritarian step" that is bound to alienate minorities.

The Mulsim personal law board also lauded the Telangana CM for bringing "rapid progress to the state and objecting to the "unconstitutional CAA, NPR and NRC".

"We must also commend you for your brave stand against the unconstitutional CAA, NPR and NRC, including the adoption of a critical resolution in the state legislature," the letter stated further. (ANI)

