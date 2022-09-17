Hyderabad, September 17: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday unfurled the national flag on Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) here, to mark 75 years of Hyderabad's annexation to the Indian union.

Rao unfurled the tricolour few minutes after Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.

In his address, he said, “My heartfelt wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam. On September 17, 1948 Telangana became an integral part of India. It transformed from dynastic rule into the democratic phase." Vaghela Backs KCR's National Political Ambition.

Watch Video:

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao unfurls the national flag at Telangana National Integration Day or Unity Day celebrations to mark the merger of Hyderabad state with the Indian Union on 17 September 1948. The event is now a 3-day celebration in Telangana. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/mkbOULCzxk — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) September 17, 2022

Telangana recently celebrated the 75 years of Independence Day in grandeur manner for 15 days, he noted. The Chandrasekhar Rao-headed government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)