New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday described as "deplorable" the use of teargas and water cannons by police on farmers protesting against the new farm laws and urged the government to keep the legislations in abeyance so that discussions can be held over them.

The former Union minister's attack on the government came as thousands of farmers, carrying flags and shouting slogans, gathered at various entry points into the national capital in a determined bid to push their way through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws while police blocked them with barricades, teargas shells and batons.

Later, the farmers were allowed to enter the national capital and hold peaceful agitation, the Delhi Police said.

In a statement, Moily said the "atrocities" committed on the farmers by the Centre through the BJP's Haryana government "by letting loose" the police force by way of teargas, water cannons and excesses is "quite deplorable".

"There is absolutely no provocation from the peaceful march by the farmers who want a proper discussion on the farm laws passed by the Parliament and being implemented by the NDA government," the veteran Congress leader said.

The farm laws initiated and passed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government are "arbitrary" and have taken away the liberty of farmers for selling their produce through auction platforms and getting a competitive price in the agriculture marketing societies, Moily alleged.

"The time tested practice through agricultural marketing societies and regulations is being demolished by the NDA only to facilitate the monopolists and middlemen," he claimed.

The entire action of the NDA is meant to enrich the multi-nationals and also the capitalists, Moily alleged.

"The farm laws passed should immediately be kept in abeyance to facilitate discussion. The right to protest guaranteed by the Constitution to any citizen or group of citizens cannot be taken away by letting loose the brutal police force on them," he said.

The farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on minimum support prices.

