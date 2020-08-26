New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting to discuss the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi, sources said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials will attend the meeting, which will take place at 11 am, according to sources.

Also Read | Sepoy Manish Martyred in Baramulla: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Announces Rs 1 Crore Financial Assistance And Govt Job to Help Deceased Soldier’s Family.

The city recorded 1,544 more COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500 mark. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)