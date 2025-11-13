New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI) The Delhi Legislative Assembly's Privileges Committee is scheduled to hold a key meeting on Thursday to examine the circumstances surrounding the inauguration of the controversial "death house" or execution facility.

The committee aims to probe allegations and ascertain the facts regarding the opening of the facility.

The meeting will feature the presence of several prominent figures, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Ramanivas Goyal, and relevant government officials.

Sources said the committee has been tasked with determining whether any procedural lapses or protocol violations occurred during the inauguration.

The "death house" has recently come under public scrutiny, prompting questions from opposition members and civil society regarding its purpose, legality, and operational readiness. The Privileges Committee's inquiry is expected to address these concerns, seeking explanations from the officials present.

Officials confirmed that the committee would have the authority to examine documents, statements, and other records related to the facility's inauguration. "The meeting is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in matters concerning public infrastructure and governance," a senior assembly official said.

Political analysts suggest that the meeting could have significant implications for the Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Meanwhile, the AAP leadership has maintained that all procedures were followed during the inauguration and that the facility has been established to meet specific administrative and security requirements.

The Privileges Committee's findings will be presented to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, after which further actions, including policy recommendations or administrative measures, could be considered.

The meeting on November 13 is being closely watched by lawmakers, media, and the public alike, given the sensitive nature of the subject.

The inquiry marks a significant step in maintaining legislative oversight and ensuring that government actions are conducted with transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, former Delhi CM Kejriwal has called for a high powered inquiry into the circumstance of the Delhi blast.

"The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. The police and government should immediately investigate how this explosion occurred and whether there is any larger conspiracy behind it. Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

