Panaji, May 2 (PTI) AAP convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa on May 9, during which he will inaugurate a party office.

Kejriwal will inaugurate the Aam Aadmi Party's office at Santa Cruz on May 10 and "Amche Arogya Polyclinic", a free medical service for the people in the constituency, the party's state president Amit Palekar told PTI.

The AAP chief will also interact with the prominent leaders of the party in the state, he said.

This would be Kejriwal's first visit to the coastal state since the party's defeat in the Delhi elections earlier this year.

