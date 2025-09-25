New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be allotted an appropriate government residence within 10 days.

Appearing virtually, Mehta assured Justice Sachin Datta, "He (Kejriwal) will be allotted the appropriate accommodation within 10 days from today. You may record my statement."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mega UP International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida (Watch Video).

The Court recorded the assurance and noted that the matter should not be left hanging. Justice Datta said the practice of the Ministry in handling allotments must be addressed comprehensively, not only for politicians but also for non-politicians.

"It is an issue that has to be resolved," the judge remarked.

Also Read | Patna Shocker: Civil Engineering Student Ends Life by Suicide in Nalanda; Harassment by Chandi Engineering College Principal Alleged.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for AAP, argued that Kejriwal is entitled to a Type 7 or Type 8 bungalow and that the government could not downgrade him to a Type 5. "I am not favoured, I am not Bahujan Samaj Party," he said, suggesting discriminatory treatment.

The Court, however, advised that the solution lay in dialogue rather than litigation. "If you are not happy, don't take it. The solution lies in you having a conversation with the Solicitor General," Justice Datta observed.

He also granted liberty to Kejriwal to approach the Ministry directly to resolve the issue.

Mehra, in response to the Solicitor General's countered that "all this sloganeering was appropriate at elections, this is court." The exchanges prompted the judge to conclude: "I will record that appropriate accommodation will be given within 10 days. We will record your statement and pass an order."

The Court said it will pass a formal order in the matter later.

On the previous date, the High Court had expressed displeasure at the Centre's handling of Kejriwal's housing request, observing that the allotment process should not appear arbitrary or selective.

Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in October 2024 after stepping down as Chief Minister and has since been staying at another party member's official quarters near Mandi House.

The AAP has been pressing for the bungalow at 35 Lodhi Estate, which was earlier occupied by BSP chief Mayawati, but the Centre has informed the Court that the property had already been allotted to a Minister of State. The government stressed that political parties could not demand a specific bungalow and that allotments would depend on availability and the waiting list.

Justice Datta had directed the government to place on record the policy governing allotments, the current waiting list, and the date on which 35 Lodhi Estate was re-allotted. "It is not acceptable that while passovers are sought in Court, allotments are being made outside. The waiting list cannot be used as a reason for indefinite delay," the judge had said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)