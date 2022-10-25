Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 25 (PTI) Kendu leaves worth around Rs one crore was gutted in a private godown at Chinyanki in Palamu district, over 250 km from the state capital Ranchi, a police official said on Tuesday.

A complaint in this regard was lodged in Medininagar sadar police station based on the statement of a range officer Phulwant Mishra.

Officer-in-charge of the police station Kamlesh Kumar said 1354 standard sacks kendu leaves, which are used for making bidis was stored in the godown with the knowledge of state Forest Development Corporation.

The incident took place on Monday when a customer Mayank Kumar Tiwary visited the godown along with its owner Ajit Kumar to buy the kendu leaves, he said.

On entering the godown they found smoke billowing and firefighters were called in who doused the flames.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established and investigations are on, Kumar said.

