New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A Kenyan woman has been arrested for smuggling in Rs 38 crore worth cocaine, concealed inside whiskey bottles being carried by her, at the international airport here, a customs official said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Kenya via Addis Ababa on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi Customs Destroy 1,289 Liquor Bottles, Over 51 Kgs Drugs.

The official said 2.5 kg cocaine concealed in three whiskey bottles were recovered from a bag, belonging to a duty-free shop, carried by her.

The bag was handed over to the passenger in Nairobi and she was to hand it over to a person in Delhi, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Minor Brother-Sister Duo Allegedly Molested by 66-Year-Old Man in Vijay Vihar, Accused Arrested.

The passenger has been arrested and the cocaine worth Rs 38.05 crore was seized, the official said, adding that the accused was produced before a local court on Tuesday that has sent her to judicial custody.

The customs officers had on June 15 arrested another Kenyan woman for smuggling cocaine, worth Rs 13 crore, dissolved in two whiskey bottles carried by her at the airport.

Meanwhile, the officers have registered two separate cases of smuggling of Rs 2.42 crore worth gold against two ground staff of private agencies working at the airport.

"The personal search of two persons resulted in recovery of gold weighing 4.63 kg having tariff value of Rs 2.42 crore approx," a statement issued by the customs on Tuesday said, adding that the "ground staff" were arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)