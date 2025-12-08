Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 8 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Monday hailed the court verdict convicting six accused in the 2017 actress abduction and assault case as a major relief and urged for stronger systems to enhance women's safety in Kerala.

Satheesan also recalled the efforts of the late PT Thomas, who was the Congress MLA from Thrikkakkara, in the case in which an actress was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

"He had been determined not to let the guilty in a case where a woman was assaulted go free. We need for stronger systems for the protection of women so that such incidents are not repeated. Even for ordinary people, due to the rise in instances of drug abuse, women find they are under attack. Cases of attacks against women are on the rise," Satheesan told reporters here.

MLA Thomas passed away during the trial stage of the case.

Further, the Kerala Leader of Opposition said, "We must ensure a system that women who come forward with complaints receive adequate protection. The current mechanisms are not sufficient."

He said that the prosecution will appeal and that he will comment after the full judgment is released.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President and MLA Sunny Joseph said the verdict was not satisfactory.

"The prosecution had failed in arguing and proving the case. They were not able to prove the conspiracy case. This is a grave failure on both the investigation by the police and in the prosecution's presentation before the court, the KPCC President said.

State minister P Rajeev said that the Kerala Government will appeal the trial court's verdict in the case. He said that he has discussed the appeal matter with the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan and the government has extended support to the survivor.

"The state government has decided to file an appeal against the trial court verdict in the actress assault case. The matter has been discussed with the Honourable Chief Minister. The government stands with the survivor" Rajeev who is the law minister of Kerala wrote in a post on social media.

Further, addressing reporters in Kochi, Rajeev said, "We welcome the first part of the judgment that reflects the work of the police and the prosecution, but we are not satisfied with the second part of the judgment. We are waiting for the full text of the judgment. After that, we could find out what the judge's findings were for acquitting these four accused."

"This judgment convicted six accused. That's a good signal. And the government gave the police team full freedom. And we have incorporated a police team with a good track record, led by a woman police officer. And whenever it's needed, the government entrusted senior advocates, not only in these trial courts, but also in the high court, and also the Supreme Court. We did our best...the government has decided to appeal..." the minister said.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan Master also said the government would file an appeal in the High Court against the verdict to ensure complete justice for the survivor actress.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said "... The court has spoken, and we are living in a democracy where the courts have a very significant role in adjudicating these types of crimes and deciding who is guilty and who is not."

"I understand that the Court has decided he is not guilty, and that is the law of the land, and that is what prevails. There are victims in the case, and my sympathies are with her, and our party is always pro-women's rights, and we constantly speak out against the exploitation of women..." the BJP leader said.

Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese, early this morning, pronounced the verdict in the 2017 case in which the trial began on March 8, 2018.

The charges invoked against the accused span a wide range of IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy (120A, 120B), abetment (109), wrongful confinement (342, 357), kidnapping (366), outraging modesty (354), attempt to disrobe (354B), gang rape (376D), criminal intimidation (506(i)), destruction of evidence (201), harbouring an offender (212), and common intention (34).

A total of 261 witnesses were examined, many in camera, including several prominent film personalities, with 28 witnesses turning hostile. Over the years, two special prosecutors stepped down, and the survivor's request to replace the presiding judge was denied.

The prosecution submitted 833 documents and 142 material objects, while the defence produced 221 documents. Witness examination alone spanned 438 days.

The court, however, today found the accused from no. 1 to no. 6 guilty and will pronounce punishment for those found guilty on December 12.

The accused in the case were the first accused, NS Sunil, widely known as 'Pulsur Suni', alleged to have orchestrated the abduction and assault of the actress. The second accused, Martin Antony, the third accused B. Manikandan, the fourth accused, V P Vijeesh, the fifth accused, H Salim alias Vadiwal Salim, and the sixth accused, Pradeep.

The seventh accused Charly Thomas, the eighth accused, actor Dileep, the ninth accused, Sanilkumar, alias Mesthri Sanil, and the fifteenth accused, G Sarath, were acquitted. (ANI)

