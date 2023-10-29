New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit on Sunday spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after multiple explosions took place at a convention centre leaving one dead and several injured.

The Union Home Minister also instructed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) to reach on the spot and start an inquiry into the incident.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Shocker: Soldier Arrested for Strangling Wife to Death in Kathua District.

One person was killed and several critically wounded in the bomb explosion that took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witness believers at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery area in Ernakulam district.

Shah spoke with Kerala CM in a telephone conversation soon after the incident came to light.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Telugu Desam Party Decides Not To Contest Vidhan Sabha Poll.

The Home Minister later issued a direction to the chiefs of both the NIA and the NSG -- the two Central agencies specialised in anti-terror investigation and operations respectively -- to send their specialised teams on the spot to start an inquiry.

Earlier, the Kerala Chief Minister termed the explosion an unfortunate incident saying that the state government was taking it very seriously.

"It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to the DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation," Vijayan said.

Kerala's Leader of Opposition and the Congress's state president, VD Satheesan, meanwhile, said he was told that there were two blasts and there was a fire. "First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people (were present)," he said.

Those injured in the multiple blasts were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, as well as in private hospitals.

The explosions were reported a little after 9.30 am at the venue where a regional meeting of the believers was underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)