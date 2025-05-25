Mallapuram (Kerala), May 25 (PTI) The State Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar convened a high-level meeting on Sunday to review preparedness for the upcoming Nilambur bypoll in this northern district.

The meeting, held online, was attended by key district officials, including the district collector, district police chief, sub-collector, and other senior election officials, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Kelkar took stock of the status of various administrative and security arrangements being undertaken to ensure that the bypoll is conducted in strict adherence to electoral laws and the timely instructions of the Election Commission of India.

Special focus was placed on measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of polling, adequate security deployment, and effective coordination between civil and police administration.

A bypoll was necessitated in the Nilambur assembly constituency after the then LDF independent MLA P V Anvar resigned following differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As per the Election Commission notification, the last date for filing nominations for the bypoll is June 2, with results to be announced on June 23.

