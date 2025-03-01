Thamarassery(Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): A Class 10 student who was undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital at Kohikode after being injured in a clash between students outside his school in Thamarassery in the Kerala district, on Wednesday, passed away, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

Thamarassery Police registered a case on his father's complaint. Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty ordered a departmental enquiry.

The Director of Public Education has directed a detailed departmental inquiry.

According to the Thamarassery police, the incident occured after a clash over a dispute in connection with a farewell programme of Class 10 students held at a tuition centre in Thamarassery.

Allegedly during a dance performance at the tuition centre some students of Thamarassery Government Vocational Higher Secondary School shouted and made fun of students from MJ High School.

According to police reports, after the farewell incident last Sunday, students of different schools put up posts on Instagram and gathered in town . Muhammed Shahabas, the deceased, was with the students of his school and clash between school students took place. He was injured in the clash and admitted in hospital and died .

Family of the deceased enquired with other children and came to know about the incident. He was taken into a nearby hospital in Thamarassery and later shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College. He was undergoing treatment for internal bleeding in his head and died today around 12.30 am, according to hospital authorites. (ANI)

