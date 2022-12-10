Kochi, Dec 10 (PTI) With two majestic terminals for domestic and international travel, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is now home to the country's biggest Business Jet Terminal.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the CIAL's Business Jet terminal at a function held at the international airport here.

With the commissioning of the new project, CIAL has now joined the elite club of four airports in the country which operate dedicated terminals for business jet operations.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said if the public sector enterprises swung into action up-to-date, the state's progress will gain momentum.

"Upgradation and modernisation of transport systems are indispensable for industrial development in Kerala. The kind of industrial progress we envisage is only possible through simultaneous advancements in all sectors like road, rail, water and air transport. The state government is moving ahead with strategies and plans to elevate these four areas," he said.

Vijayan said post-Covid, there has been a solid revival in India's industry and service sectors and Kerala has been able to make progress in these sectors during this period as a result of the state government's prompt interventions.

"It's good to see the efforts made by the state to create an industry friendly environment have begun to bear fruit. According to the Central Economic and Statistics Department, Kerala recorded a growth of 12.01 per cent in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, which is above the national average. Hospitality sector grew by 114.03 per cent and the aviation sector by 74.94 percent," the Chief Minister said.

He said one of the major reasons for the excellence that Kerala has achieved in the field of aviation is because of CIAL.

"About 65 per cent of the state's air passengers are handled by CIAL. Even in the midst of COVID crisis, the company undertook and implemented many infrastructures development projects which helped in increasing the efficiency. Through these ventures, including the newly launched Business Jet Terminal, the state aims at integrating hospitality and aviation sectors," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also commended CIAL's proficiency in accomplishing such a prestigious project in just 10 months with a minimal budget.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve presided over the function attended by dignitaries including Revenue Minister K Rajan, and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheeshan.

The operation of business jet terminals is generally aimed at providing unique customised services to charter and private jets and their passengers.

But CIAL's business terminal stands unique as it is India's first Charter Gateway.

This one-of-a-kind terminal integrates tourism, international summits, business conferences and the movement of high-net-worth individuals, also accentuates the idea of cost-effectiveness in the development of an elegant airport terminal.

CIAL said this 40,000 sq ft terminal is compatible for international and domestic business jet operations with an exceptional 'safe house' facility for security-exempted personages.

With an exclusive private car parking space, drive-in porch, a grand lobby, five opulent lounges, a business centre, duty-free shop, foreign exchange counter and high-end video conferencing room, the terminal serves as an elegant setting for the passage of high-net-worth individuals.

Dedicated aircraft parking, professional terminal management and passenger handling including the shortest distance from car door to aircraft door, makes it a unique gateway terminal for promoting 'Brand Kerala' in other parts of the world, a CIAL statement said.

"This business terminal elevates the status of Kerala, the 'God's own Country' making the state an ideal platform in hosting major events like G20 Summit", it said.

The concept of a relatively low-cost business jet travel with ultramodern facilities is now made possible by the opening of this terminal.

CIAL is also ceaselessly planning many more developmental projects including an international cargo complex, a commercial zone and a five-star hotel, it added.

Cochin International Airport Limited, the world's first fully solar powered airport, has played a major role in Kerala's growth in the aviation sector.

CIAL manages to do justice to the goal of providing international quality travel at the lowest possible cost catering about 65 per cent of the state's total air passengers.

