Kochi, Sep 23 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurated the 15th edition of the International Cyber Security and Policing Conference, cOcOn 2022, and unveiled the anti-drone vehicle of the Kerala police here.

Inaugurating the two-day conference, Vijayan said the conference plans to build a partnership between the public and private sectors to work out suitable strategies for better overall cyber security.

"As government functioning is also becoming more and more digitalised, governments also have to be adequately prepared to tackle cyber attacks and cyber crimes. Hence, cyber security is a matter of great concern not just to the general public or the industry, but also to law enforcement agencies and governments. It is in this context that this conference assumes greater significance," he said.

The Chief Minister also said there was an urgent need to tackle the menace of cyber crimes targeting women and children in particular.

"Women and children are increasingly becoming victims of cyber crimes like pornography, stalking, cheating, hacking etc. Most of this happens due to lack of awareness and the adoption of poor cyber security measures," he said.

The conference also aims to provide a hand-shaking platform for government organisations, investigation agencies, academia, research organisations and industry leaders and players for better coordination in making the cyber world a better and safer place.

Vijayan said Kerala Police is in fact one of the best forces in the country, and has been using new and emerging avenues like social media in both policing as well as in creating awareness.

"It is because the Kerala Police takes a lead role in such areas that conferences such as c0c0n are being continuously organised by them," he added.

He congratulated and appreciated the intervention of the Kerala Police in the digital domain and thanked the members of ISRA (Information Security Research Association) and POLCYB (Society for the Policing of Cyberspace) and all those who have worked for the success of c0c0n 2022.

