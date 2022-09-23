New Delhi, September 23: There will be no change of guard ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 24 due to inclement weather, according to an official communique issued on Friday. The national capital has been witnessing incessant light to moderate rains for the past two days.

"The change of guard ceremony which takes place every Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will not to be held tomorrow (September 24, 2022) due to inclement weather conditions," said the communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of National Capital (See Pics).

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguard to take charge.

