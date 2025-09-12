Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the inauguration of the Kerala Urban Conclave 2025 on Friday.

During his speech, the CM emphasised the subject of urbanisation and how it is steadily increasing.

"We have gathered here today (Friday) to engage in discussions and deliberations on the issue of urbanisation. Urbanisation is a subject that the world views with great seriousness," read the CMO statement.

Highlighting the data in relation to the urban area and global population, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Statistics indicate that nearly 60% of the global population today lives in urban areas. In our own country, too, the pace of urbanisation is steadily increasing. It is estimated that in the near future, India alone will account for more than 14% of the world's urban population."

"In this context, it becomes crucial for us to evaluate the rapid urbanisation taking place in Kerala. Though our state is smaller in geographical area compared to many other Indian states, Kerala remains one of the most densely populated regions in the country. Experts predict that by 2035, more than 90% of Kerala's population will be living in urban areas," the CM added further in line with the CMO statement.

Citing the Economist magazine published a few years ago, Kerala CM said, "A few years ago, The Economist magazine published a list of the fastest-growing cities in the world. Among the top 20 cities on that list, four were from Kerala. Our rate of urban growth is far higher than the national average. These facts underline that Kerala is emerging as a land where the challenges of urbanisation must be approached with the utmost seriousness."

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Senior Congress leader, former Kerala Assembly Speaker, and ex-KPCC president PP Thankachan and remembered Thankachan as a person who stood out in public life as a gentle and calm personality.

"He was a person who rose step by step from the grassroots level to the state leadership. Without ever being embroiled in controversies, he stood out in public life as a gentle and calm personality. In every position he held, he left a distinct mark," Vijayan said in a statement. (ANI)

