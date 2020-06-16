Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Requests PM Narendra Modi to Change Norms Regarding PM CARES Fund

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 11:33 PM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Unhappy After Meeting PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 16: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the norms regarding the PM CARES fund and said share weightage for the states should be allotted, considering the number of migrant workers in the respective states.

In an e-mail to the Prime Minister, Vijayan said the fund can now be spent for providing food, shelter, medical, travel facilities to migrant workers, but claims for money spent on all this till now are not being allowed. Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

"Kerala has 4.85 lakh guest workers and the state government has been a model in providing food and accommodation for them during the pandemic crisis. But the Centre's stand that the state will not get the reimbursement of the amount spent in this regard. This clause has to be reviewed," Vijayan said. Also Read | Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

The Chief Minister's office, in a release said, the share from the PM Cares fund to states is decided on various factors, including 50 per cent weightage for the state's population as per the 2011 census and 40 per cent weightage for the number of COVID-19 patients till date.

"The amount spent on the welfare of guest workers in the respective states and Union Territories depends on the number of guest workers there. Therefore, instead of providing 50 per cent weightage to the population as per the 2011 census, we need a 50 per cent weightage for the number of guest workers in each State and Union Territory," Vijayan said.

He said the state should be permitted to get "reimbursed the amounts spent on welfare of migrant labourers after the lockdown from the allotted PM CARES Fund". Vijayan, however, welcomed the Centre's initiative to raise the borrowing limit of the states from three to five per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product.

"But 1.5 per cent out of this additional two per cent is coming with conditionalities. This goes counter to the basic principles of co-operative federalism," Vijayan said. States have been allotted money from the PM CARES Fund and Kerala has so far received Rs 9.65 crore, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

