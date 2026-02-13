New Delhi, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the new complex named ‘Seva Teerth’, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Cabinet Secretariat. As the Prime Minister unveiled the iconic structure, he was accompanied by several Union Ministers, including MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other high-profile dignitaries.

The occasion marks a significant milestone, a formal transition from the old PMO office at South Block to ‘Seva Teerth’, the new state-of-the-art complex on Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath. PMO’s New Address ‘Seva Teerth’ To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi Today.

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Seva Teerth' in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi unveils the name of complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat- ‘Seva Teerth’ Since 2014, the Modi government has taken steady steps to move away from symbols of India’s colonial past and to usher in a mindset shift. The following are… pic.twitter.com/6UYEWa3zf2 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2026

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi unveils the name of complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat- ‘Seva Teerth’ (Pics Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/eEpEGnO5jG — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2026

The new PMO office, situated barely about one kilometre from the iconic South Block building on Raisina Hill, will serve as the new cornerstone of governance, bringing the entire administrative machinery in proximity. The Prime Minister will also unveil the Kartavya Bhawan complex - 1 & 2 in the evening, from where several high-profile ministries, including the Finance, Defence, Health & Family Welfare, Education and others will operate.

For decades, various ministries have operated from scattered, ageing buildings across the Central Vista, creating logistical hurdles and coordination gaps. With the new complexes being inaugurated, this will resolve long-pending issues by integrating them into modern and digitally enabled infrastructure. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 on February 13.

According to officials, the new complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities. These features will enhance collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being.

Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes. “These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

The building complexes also include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors,” said an official statement.

The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, the statement mentioned.

