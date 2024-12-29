Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) The Kerala government will hold a commemoration meeting in the state capital on December 31 to pay homage to the late legendary writer, filmmaker, and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair.

Popularly known as MT, the 91-year-old iconic writer was hospitalised in critical condition due to heart failure and passed away in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the commemoration meeting organised by the State Cultural Department at the Tagore Theatre on December 31 at 3 pm, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

People from various walks of life, including ministers, MLAs, MPs, other public representatives, officials, writers, singers, and film personalities, will attend the programme and share their memories of the late writer.

A musical event featuring songs from MT's movies, a display of his literary works and movie scripts, a photo exhibition showcasing significant moments of his life, and a screening of his award-winning film 'Nirmalyam' (1973) will be held on the sidelines of the meeting, the official statement said.

