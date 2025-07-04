Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 4 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will travel to the United States on Saturday for follow-up medical check-ups as part of his ongoing treatment, his office said.

He is expected to be away for around ten days, the office added on Friday, without providing further details.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Photo on Sanitary Pads: JDU Slams Congress for 'Ideological Bankruptcy' As Party's Unique Women-Centric Initiative Sparks Controversy.

Vijayan had previously visited the US for medical treatment in 2022.

According to sources, he is likely to chair the next cabinet meeting online.

Also Read | Jalna Shocker: Man Assaulted by Mob After He Confronts Them Over Objectionable Comments Against His Daughter in Maharashtra, 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)