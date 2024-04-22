Kannur (Kerala), Apr 22 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged remarks against Muslims as "anti-national" and urged the Election Commission to take action against him.

Addressing an election meeting in this northern district, the Marxist veteran said the prime minister had insulted the Muslim community by specifically naming them.

Referring to Modi's controversial remarks during a poll rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, Vijayan said the prime minister had carried out a communal campaign by fabricating imaginary stories to create anti-Muslim hatred among people.

Modi's speech was "totally anti-national" that humiliate a section of people in the country, he said.

Stating that the PM had described the Muslim community as infiltrators, Vijayan wondered how could he call the people of the country like that.

"Action should be taken against the prime minister. The Election Commission should be ready to take action against him," the chief minister said.

Vijayan also said the prime minister is a person who is responsible for leading the people of the country together.

Modi, during a poll rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, said that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute people's wealth to Muslims.

Modi also alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children."

