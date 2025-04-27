Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], April 27 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the residence of N Ramachandran, a victim of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, in Ernakulam on Sunday to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

The Kerala Chief Minister interacted with the family members of Ramachandran and assured them of assistance during their time of loss.

Ramachandran, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, was cremated with full state honours on Friday. The mortal Remains of Pahalgam terror victim N Ramachandran were brought home for the last rites after a public viewing at Changampuzha Park.

Aravind, son of N Ramachandran, earlier, said that the terrorist asked them to recite the 'kalma', but when he failed to do so, they instantly shot his father in the head.

"My parents, sister, and her 8-year-old twin sons travelled to Kashmir on 21 April. On 22 April, my sister called to tell me that there had been a terror attack in which my father had been killed in front of my sister and her children. They heard gunshots while on a horse ride, and jumped off their horses to try to escape. They crawled through a fence, thinking they were safe on the other side. But that's when they encountered a terrorist asking them to kneel," Aravind told reporters on Thursday."

He asked them to recite the 'kalma'. Since my father didn't understand what he was being asked, the terrorist instantly shot my father in the head, and he died on the spot. My sister lay on top of my father's body, thinking he was alive. The terrorist pointed his gun at my sister, but then he left. They escaped by crawling in the dirt through the forest. They reached a resort, and that's when the army secured them," he added.

Arathi, an eyewitness and daughter of N Ramachandran, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, mentioned that people had started running when they heard the gunshots, and there was chaos.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and Congress Leader, VD Satheesan, along with Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other leaders, paid their last respects to N Ramachandran, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.

Following the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the loss and directed the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Roots to set up a help desk for Malayalis currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

