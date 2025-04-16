Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 16 (PTI) Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil and a number of Congress leaders and Youth Congress workers staged a sit-in protest in front of a police station in this north Kerala district on Wednesday.

The MLA and the other leaders, including Sandeep Warrier, who recently joined the Congress after snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party, staged the protest in front of the South police station, alleging police action against party workers during a march taken out to the BJP office here earlier in the day.

The march was taken out in protest against an alleged threat speech targeting Mamkoottathil by BJP leaders, sources in the Congress said.

There was an argument and a scuffle between the Youth Congress workers and police during the march and the protesters alleged that they were beaten up by the security personnel, they added.

Later in the day, Mamkoottathil and others staged the sit-in protest in front of the police station and demanded that a case be lodged against the BJP leaders who allegedly made the threatening speech.

The protest ended after senior police officials held discussions with the leaders, the sources added.

