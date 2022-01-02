Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 2 (ANI): Kerala Congress MP Benny Behanan on Saturday slammed the Centre for alleged attacks on minorities and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged attacks on the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

"There is a strong movement for the ethnic cleansing of minorities in India. The secular forces must unite against this. The new threat is the communal pest. In Haridwar, the calls for a religious parliament organized by Hindutva activists and far-right activists are shocking," Behanan told a press conference.

The Congress MP said there were several incidents of attacks on minorities.

"Addressing the gathering, Swami Prabhodanandagiri, president of the Hindu Raksha Sena, called on the people to either die or be killed. He called on the police, politicians, army and every Hindu to take up arms," he alleged.

He said, "Sadhvi Annapurna said that nothing could happen without weapons and they should be prepared to kill and go to jail. I am also ready to take up arms."

"It is clear from this how horrible the situation in the country is. This is a call for ethnic cleansing of minority communities. Hate speech by Hindutva groups is a dangerous situation. Not a single accused has been arrested," the Kerala Congress leader said.

Benny Behanan slammed the Kerala Chief Minister and said that attacks on the Muslim League are similar to the attacks by Hindutva extremists.

The Congress leader said, "Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is launching an attack on the Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala."

"The insults and attacks on the Muslim League led by Pinarayi Vijayan are similar to the attacks of Hindutva extremists. CPIM cadres and leaders have been carrying out attacks on Muslim League in cyberspace. This cannot be allowed. The secular forces in Kerala must unite," he said. (ANI)

