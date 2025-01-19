Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 19 (PTI) A Kerala court has issued a bailable warrant to Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balakrishna in a misleading advertisment case.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate II here issued the warrant against Ramdev, Balakrishna and Divya Pharmacy.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Found Dead in Burnt State in Car Near Girlfriend's Wedding Venue in Ghazipur, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

The Drugs Inspector, Palakkad, was the petitioner in the case which was registered under section 3(d) read with section 7(a) of the Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.

"Complainant absent. All accused absent served. Bailable warrant to all accused," the magisterial court said in its January 16 order.

Also Read | Delhi Car Fire Video: 24-Year-Old Man Charred to Death After Blaze Erupts in Vehicle in Ghazipur Area.

The next date of hearing is February 1 according to the case status on the Palakad District Court's website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)