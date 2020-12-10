Thrissur (Kerala) [India], December 10 (ANI): A crocodile was rescued on Wednesday by forest officials from the Athirappilly area of Kerala's Thrissur district after it entered a house.

Locals also pitched in to help in the rescue of the reptile, which was released into a river.

Also Read | Sir W Arthur Lewis Was Awarded Nobel on This Day in 1979: Google Celebrates His Contributions With a Doodle!.

Meanwhile, an 8-foot long crocodile was rescued from the Manjalpur area in Gujarat's Vadodara district by the Wildlife Department on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)