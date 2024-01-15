Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 15 (ANI): On the occasion of the Makaravilakku festival, devotees gather at the famous Sabarimala temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ayappan.

Makaravilakku festival is observed on the day of Makar Sankranti in Kerala. The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun to the Makara Rashi (Capricorn) from the Dhanu Rashi (Sagittarius). It is said that the northward journey of the sun (Uttarayan) begins on this day, making the celebrations quite auspicious.

Devotees were seen wearing traditional outfits and carrying bundles on their heads that contained traditional offerings like coconuts filled with ghee, camphor, and rice.

The Sabarimala temple is built on a 40-foot-high plateau and is dedicated to Lord Ayappan.

Meanwhile, the country is steeped in enthusiasm and gusto on the special occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple in his parliamentary constituency, Gorakhpur.

"Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, people are taking baths in Sangam. Devotees have been offering Khichdi in the Gorakhnath temple since yesterday. People are offering Khichdi with great faith. After the Makar Sankranti festival, all the auspicious work is done. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I heartily extend my best wishes to all the devotees," CM Yogi said while addressing the media.

Devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga River in Varanasi on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

In West Bengal too, devotees and pilgrims took a holy dip and performed Arti in Gangasagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The state observes 'Gangasagar Mela' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The 'Mela' witnesses many spiritual devotees every year who visit, especially to take a dip in the sacred waters of the river Ganga at Sagardwip, from where it finally merges into the Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

