Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], August 27 (ANI): Congress MP Shafi Parambil faced an intense protest in Kozhikode's Vadakara on Wednesday evening as Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists blocked his vehicle, alleging that he was shielding Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is linked to a sexual misconduct controversy.

The incident occurred as Shafi Parambil MP was returning from an Onam event for differently-abled children organised by local MLA K.K. Rema. DYFI activists jumped in front of his vehicle, waved banners with sharp remarks, and shouted slogans demanding accountability.

Although Parambil initially stayed inside his car, he later stepped out and engaged directly with the protesters.

He accused the activists of using abusive language, saying, "They have the right to protest, but not to shower abuses. If they think I will run away from Vadakara, they are mistaken. I will stay here," he asserted.

Police personnel, who were present at the scene, attempted to prevent the confrontation and later took the protesters into custody.

Meanwhile, the State Police Media Centre issued a press release on Wednesday saying that the Crime Branch has registered a case and launched an investigation against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

The charges include stalking women through social media against their will, causing them mental distress, sending messages coercing them towards forced abortion, and threatening them over phone calls.

The case has been registered under Section 351 of the Kerala Police Act, Section 120(O), and Section 78 (2) of the BNS. The decision to proceed was taken after the State Police Chief examined complaints received in this matter and found them to involve cognizable offences. Based on the State Police Chief's directive, the Crime Branch has formally registered the case.

The investigation has been entrusted to C. Binukumar, DySP, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram Range. (ANI)

