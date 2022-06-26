Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 26 (ANI): Kerala Police on Saturday initiated the department level enquiry against three cops for allegedly allowing the Student's Federation of India (SFI) workers to felicitate its State Secretary, PM Arsho before going to prison in Kochi district.

"A department-level enquiry has been initiated against three policemen for allowing the workers of SFI, the student wing of CPIM to felicitate PM Arsho before going to prison," informed CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner.

SFI workers felicitated PM Arsho by raising slogans and putting garlands just before entering the sub-jail in Kakkanad district. He was felicitated when the police brought him to the sub-jail.

Earlier, Kerala Police had arrested Ernakulam state secretary of the Students' Federation of India, the student wing of CPIM, PM Arsho in connection with an attempt to murder case, following which he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The Kerala High Court had cancelled the bail of Arsho in connection with an attempt to murder case observing that he was involved in the 12 cases during the bail period. The case against the leader was registered in 2018.

He was arrested for a case registered under sections 308, 355, 323, 324, 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly attacking a student.

Arsho was involved in 12 cases after obtaining bail in the murder attempt case. Observing this, a Single Bench of Justice Sunil Thomas issued an order cancelling his bail in February this year. The court also asked the police to arrest him immediately. But police submitted in the High Court that he was absconding.

But recently, Arsho participated in the SFI state conference held in the Malappuram district and got elected as state secretary. (ANI)

