Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 9 (ANI): A Principal Sessions Court in Kochi on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate key accused Swapna Suresh in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold into Kerala.

The court allowed the ED to interrogate Suresh, who is in judicial custody in connection with a case related to the smuggling of gold, on Tuesday and Wednesday in the prison.

The economic offences watchdog submitted that they want to interrogate Swapna again on the basis of the statement of former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office M Sivasankar.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

