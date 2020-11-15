Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 15 (ANI): In the backdrop of Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac's allegation that the central government is using central agencies and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office to sabotage developmental activities in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran on Sunday alleged that the state government used Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) as a source to earn money.

"The state government used KIIFB as a source to earn money. KIIFB deals are not transparent so there is a chance for corruption. CAG report backs our stand now. CBI should investigate deals in KIIFB. Unless the government has done nothing wrong, then why should they fear inquiry?" Surendran said.

Also Read | Fake Currency Racket Busted in Bengaluru, 3 Arrested for Circulating Rs 7.8 Lakh Counterfeit Notes.

"CPI(M) is fielding candidates in local body elections, who have alleged nexus in the gold smuggling case. It proves CPI(M)'s connection with gold smuggling," he added.

Earlier today, the United Democratic Front (UDF) also alleged that Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was deliberately trying to create a controversy over Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) draft report on KIIFB aimed at diverting public attention from the dire crisis facing the state government and the CPI(M) over gold smuggling and drug trafficking cases.

Also Read | ‘Bihar Elections Were in Full Swing and Rahul Gandhi Was Enjoying Picnic’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari Slams Congress Over Mahagathbandhan Loss.

Issac had alleged that the CAG report is an attempt to state that KIIFB loans are off-budget and anti-constitutional.

"Vested-interest parties are using the CAG for destroying Kerala's developmental projects. Congress and BJP are engaged in a big conspiracy against the developmental activities in Kerala with the support of the central government," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)