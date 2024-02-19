Wayanad (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on Monday visited Mananthavadi Bishops House. The Governor said that he had come to Wayanad to visit the families who died in the wild elephant attack and to console the family members.

The Governor of Kerala who arrived at the Mananthavadi Bishops House was received by the Diocese President Bishop Jose Porunnedam, Auxiliary Bishop Alex Taramangalam, Malabar Bhadrasana Metropolitan Stephanos Mar Geevarghese of Jacobite Syriac Church and the representatives of Bathery Zero Malankara Diocese and Malankara Orthodox Syriac Church.

Also Read | German Central Bank Warns of Recession, Citing Strikes.

Bishop Jose Porunnedam apprised the governor of the seriousness of the threats faced by the people of Wayanad and the hill farmers from wild animals. In his reply, the governor indicated that he understood the reality of the crisis facing the country from the presentation of Bishop Jose's struggle.

The governor assured that he would make necessary interventions with the state and central governments on this issue as soon as he returned to Thiruvananthapuram. The governor told the media that his was a friendly visit and he came to express solidarity with the families of the victims of the attack and the people of Wayanad.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Farmer Leaders Reject Centre’s Proposal, Say They Will March Towards Delhi on February 21.

Representatives of various organizations also came to the Bishops House to meet the Governor. The Governor accepted the petitions of all. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)