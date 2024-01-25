Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday extended Republic Day greetings to Malayalis across the world.

Khan, in a video message on the eve of the country's 75th Republic Day, urged everyone to "imbibe the true spirit of Bharatiyata through unity and harmony" to achieve our national goals and uphold democratic traditions.

He also encouraged everyone to be "conscious of our duties as citizens in realising the promise of a Viksit Bharat".

Khan, referred to the strides made by the nation in various fields since it became a republic in 1950.

"Our successful Space missions like Chandrayan, India's presidency of the G-20 which spread the message of One Earth, One Family, One Future, and our growing economy and exports give us much to be proud of.

"India's prestige in having one of the largest armed forces in the world has been strengthened by the upsurge in indigenous defence production and defence exports, powered by the spirit of Atma Nirbharta," he said.

The Governor said that the vision of a new India involves a rapid transition from women's-development to women-led development.

He also referred to the 'Make in India' initiative and said that its success was visible in many sectors including transport and ship building.

Khan said he was pleased to see Kerala contributing substantially to this and other initiatives like start-ups.

"As our nation moves ahead on the path of progress, let us imbibe the true spirit of Bharatiyata through unity and harmony in achieving our national goals, steadfastly upholding the noblest democratic traditions," he said.

Vijayan, in his greetings, said that Republic Day was an occasion for every citizen to reaffirm their pledge to keep India as a secular republic in the future.

He said that everyone must collectively strive to uplift humanity beyond all prejudices and unite people's minds.

"On this Republic Day, Kerala is taking a new step towards becoming a knowledge society. We are starting to rebuild Kerala according to the ideals and aspirations of the new generation.

"The state government aims to move forward by including all sections of people. Let us move forward together in our efforts to make it happen," he said in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

