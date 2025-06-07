Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): Kerala Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, on Friday, greeted the Muslim brothers and sisters of Kerala on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Ad'ha.

"Eid-ul-Ad'ha glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire humanity to stay united through love, compassion and kind deeds that foster brotherhood and social harmony," the governor's X post read.

Also Read | Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: Desperate Pakistan Wrote 4 Letters to India, Pleading Reinstatement of IWT, Say Sources.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended his wishes on the festival.

The Chief Minister said, "As we celebrate Bakrid, we renew the remembrance of sacrifice, patience, and self-surrender. Bakrid, the holy festival of Muslims around the world, is celebrated in Kerala as Bali Perunnal or Valiya Perunnal. Marking the culmination of the sacred Hajj pilgrimage, Bakrid is a day that reminds us that sacrifice is the noblest expression of humanity."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Panch Pran Initiative Inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's Hindavi Swaraj, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Additionally, the CM stressed the significance of the festival.

He added, "Every celebration of Bakrid stands as a profound example of compassion and love for fellow beings. The devotion with which believers remember the less fortunate, embrace them, and share food and joy with them is truly exemplary.

Each Bakrid conveys the greatest message that those who set aside personal comforts and happiness to serve others are the ones who illuminate the world. Let the message of Eid inspire greater unity, harmony, and a spirit of selflessness among all people.

I extend my heartfelt Bakrid wishes to all Malayalis across the world -- may this day be filled with mutual love, joy, and togetherness."

The holy festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The date changes every year, as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)