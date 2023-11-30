Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the notification relating to the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor.

The top court also ruled that the appointment was vitiated by the interference of the state.

Also Read | Indian National Nikhil Gupta Charged by US With Conspiracy To Kill New York-Based Sikh Separatist; India Needs To Take This Seriously and Cooperate in Investigations, Says Canada PM Justin Trudeau.

Governor Khan alleged that all the pressure came from the Chief Minister's office and the education minister cannot be blamed in the matter.

"It is wrong to blame the education minister. The education minister was only used by the CM. It was not the education minister who came to my office, but an individual who claimed to be the legal advisor to the Chief Minister who did all the talking. Then they brought the education minister's letter," the governor while responding to the top court's verdict.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: CM K Chandrashekar Rao Casts His Vote in Medak District (Watch Video).

He further said that it is for the Chief Minister to decide on further action adding that he will not demand anybody's resignation.

"SC made it clear that there is no need to institutionalise the appointment. The education minister might say things because she has political compulsions. After this verdict, it's for the CM and AG to decide, I am not going to demand anybody's resignation," he added.

Earlier today, a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra set aside the Kerala High Court order and quashed the notification of re-appointing the person as VC of Kannur University.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Premachandran Keezhoth and others.

The petitioner has filed a Special Leave Petition questioning whether there is any distinction in law in the matter of 'appointment' and/or re-appointment to a public office in respect of procedure or eligibility for selection, where a procedure or eligibility for appointment' has been set out in the university law and the applicable under UGC Regulations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)