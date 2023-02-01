Kochi, Feb 1 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took part in 'a day at sea', an event, organised by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) here on Wednesday, as part of its 47th Raising Day.

Khan and other senior Central and State officials boarded the Coast Guard ship (ICGS) 'Samarath' today and spent the afternoon in the sea by witnessing exercises of the Coast Guard personnel.

Apart from Samarth, ICG ships -- Sarang, Samar, Abhinav, and Anagh; interceptor boats - C-162, C-410; and Dornier aircraft, advanced light helicopters and Chetak helicopters displayed to the dignitaries prowess at mid-sea.

Commander of Coast Guard in Kerala and Mahe DIG N Ravi, welcomed the Governor onboard 'Samarth' wherein Khan inspected a ceremonial guard of honour presented by the men in white.

Coast Guard choppers displayed various operations of the ICG's surface and air assets.

"Great experience, joy beyond words. Feel proud of our Coast Guards who take personal risks but ensure security of our coastline. Best wishes," Khan noted in the visitors' book.

Khan interacted with ICG personnel and a group of NCC cadets onboard, as part of the event organised by the ICG District Headquarters (Kerala & Mahe).

ICG has grown into a force with 170 ships and 86 aircraft in its inventory and is likely to achieve a targeted force level of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2025.

"As the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, it has played a significant role in securing the Indian coasts and enforcing regulations in the maritime zones of India," ICG said in a release.

The Coast Guard is entrusted with duties ensuring the safety and security of Indian seas and coasts, pollution response, life-saving at sea, assistance to fishermen at sea, among others.

Last year, the ICG seized drugs, other contraband worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore and various boats involved in illegal activities in the exclusive economic zone.

