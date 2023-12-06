Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 6 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to promulgate an ordinance amending the state GST law with regard to gambling.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this central Kerala district, a statement issued by his office said.

It said that the 50th Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting had fixed 28 percent GST on casino, horse racing and online gaming and had also decided that the tax should be levied on the face value of the bet.

Subsequently, the central government had notified the amendment to the GST Act and therefore, amendments are being made in the state GST law in accordance with that, the statement said.

It also said that other states were also amending the law.

The ordinance will include provisions to remove some of the ambiguities in the existing GST law with regard to betting for money including online gaming, casino and horse racing, the statement said.

The amendments will come into effect from October 1, 2023, it added.

The cabinet also decided to give permission to amend the rules regarding allotment of land for industrial purposes, the statement said.

The cabinet has approved amending of the Land Allotment and Assignment for Industrial Purposes Rules 2023 with regard to granting title in government land in industrial areas for industrial purposes and transfer of ownership rights of industrialists, it said.

Besides these, the cabinet will be seeking the Governor's approval to amend the second schedule of the Administrative Rules of the government with regard to granting remission of sentence, the statement said.

The granting of remission of sentence shall be subject to the decision of the cabinet, it said.

