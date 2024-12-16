Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI) The Kerala General Education department on Monday formed a six-member committee to investigate the leak of question papers for the Class 11 Christmas examinations.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters that the committee, chaired by Director General of Education Shanavas S, has been tasked with conducting an internal inquiry due to the seriousness of the issue.

The committee has been instructed to submit its report within one month, the minister announced at a press conference. Additionally, the police will also conduct an investigation.

The decision was made during a meeting of senior officials from the Education Department, following the leak of portions of an exam question paper on a YouTube channel.

Criticising the actions of the YouTube channel, Sivankutty stated that a complaint had been filed with the State Police Chief and the Cyber Cell.

The minister also briefed CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the developments.

Sivankutty said that if any lapses in the distribution of question papers are identified, corrective measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

A release issued by the General Education Department on Saturday mentioned that the Director General of Education would take stringent action regarding the leak of Class 11 question papers for the Christmas examination and their appearance on the YouTube channel.

For Classes 8, 9, and 10, the question papers are prepared by various District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET).

One set is selected and sent to the press through Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), after which the printed papers are distributed to Block Resource Centres (BRCs) and, subsequently, to the schools.

The General Education Department also stated that public examinations are conducted under stricter security protocols.

