Pathanamthitta, Apr 23 (PTI) A total of 64,006 families have been identified as extremely poor in Kerala and they will be provided with basic citizenship documents to ensure that they receive their rightful benefits, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

The Chief Minister will on Monday declare the completion of the micro-plans of the State government's initiative to alleviate extreme poverty.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post said: "64,006 families have been identified as extremely poor in the State and are now under the protection of the State government".

The survey to identify extreme poverty was defined based on the absence of four factors - food, safe shelter, basic income and health, he said.

"Malappuram district has 13.4 per cent of the extremely poor families found in the survey while 11.4 per cent were identified from Thiruvananthapuram. Kottayam district has the least number of extremely poor families," the Facebook post said.

There are no extremely poor families in Kumarapuram and Kallar panchayats of Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts, respectively, it said.

Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) Minister, M B Rajesh would preside over the function in which Food and Civil Supplies Minister, G R Anil would distribute ration cards for the families, while Health Minister Veena George, would distribute the health insurance cards.

The LSGD said the data collection process revealed that many people do not even have the basic civic rights' documents such as Ration Card, Election Identity Card or the Aadhaar.

"In this campaign, 2,553 Ration Cards, 3,125 Aadhaar Cards, 3,174 Election Identification Cards, 777 Bank Accounts, 887 Social Welfare Pensions, 1,174 Mahatma Gandhi NREGA Job Cards, 1,281 Health Insurance Cards, among other documents have been given," a statement from LSGD said.

It said the initiative was accomplished through the integration and cooperation of departments and agencies empowered to grant each document and service.

The LSGD said by "liberating" the 1,03,099 individuals from the 64,006 families from extreme poverty, it would be possible to achieve sustainable development goals such as zero poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality among others.

Malappuram district has 8,553 extreme poor families while Kottayam has the least extreme poor with only 1,071 families, it said.

"Thirty five per cent of the households listed are suffering without any source of income, 24 per cent are disabled due to severe health problems, 21 per cent belong to families without food and 15 per cent have no/unlivable houses.

Special vulnerable groups are only three per cent. Five per cent of the total households belong to Scheduled Tribes, 20 per cent belong to Scheduled Castes and 75 per cent belong to General Category," it said. There are 2,737 coastal resident families, it added.

The LSGD plans to provide food to extremely poor families who do not have the facility to cook and eat.

Food kits have been provided to those who are able to cook for themselves. It was done by combining Janakeeya Hotel, Kudumbashree Neighborhood Groups, Voluntary Organizations, among others, it said.

The government is also providing services including treatment through the Kerala AIDS Control Society for 301 AIDS patients who are included in the list of extremely poor category.

