Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 16 (PTI) The Kerala government announced on Saturday that it will decide in the coming days, on enhancing the number of virtual queue bookings for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, based on the expected rush of pilgrims.

The 41-day-long annual pilgrimage season began on Saturday, the first day of the auspicious Malayalam month of Vrichikam.

State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, addressing reporters, stated that the government has already set the limit for virtual queue bookings at 70,000 pilgrims per day. Additionally, 10,000 devotees will be allowed to book slots for darshan through the spot booking system, he said. Under the spot booking system, pilgrims can reserve darshan slots at counters set up along the way to the shrine, authorities said.

Vasavan clarified that the government would "assess the situation before deciding whether to increase the virtual queue booking limit." He emphasised that the government's priority is to ensure that no pilgrim is turned away from offering prayers at the hill temple.

The minister also mentioned that 30,000 pilgrims booked darshan through the virtual queue system on Friday, with 26,942 turning up for the darshan. Including those who booked through the spot system, a total of 30,657 devotees visited the Lord Ayyappa temple on Friday. If any virtual queue booking slots remain unused, they will be allocated to spot bookings, ensuring that all devotees get an opportunity for darshan.

Vasavan added that extensive arrangements have been made by various government departments and the police to ensure smooth and safe darshan for pilgrims during the pilgrimage season.

