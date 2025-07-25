Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 25 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday decided to continue with the revised educational calendar for the academic year 2025-26, despite opposition from certain religious organisations.

After holding discussions with the managements of schools run by various community organisations, including Muslim Educational Society (MES), Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP), Nair Service Society (NSS), and Samastha here, state Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters that the government will stick to the revised timings in schools.

As for the next academic year, further discussions can be held on the subject along with other issues that might crop up in future, the minister said.

As per the government's decision, all schools will start their classes from 9.45 am instead of 10 am and end at 4.15 pm instead of 4 pm, he said.

Muslim organisations had opposed the timing, saying that religious studies in the morning at the Madrassas will be disrupted with the revised timings.

The minister claimed that all those who took part in the discussion were convinced about the objective of the decision, made according to a High Court verdict based on the recommendations of a panel set up by the government.

Sivankutty said the government talked with the managements as discussions were essential in a democratic set-up when different opinions are expressed. “We convinced them of the need to revise the timings in accordance with the Court's directions and state education rules, he said.

The Kerala Education Rules prescribe 128 working days for 1-4 classes, 200 working days for 5-7 classes, and 204 working days for 8-10 classes in an academic year.

“It is only a matter of an extra 15 minutes in the morning and no one needs to be too much concerned about it,” he said.

Replying to a query, he said anyone can approach the court if they have complaints regarding the decision.

The minister said a safety audit will be conducted in all the schools across the state. Deputy Directors of Education have been asked to inform the respective district collectors about the safety status of schools in their areas.

