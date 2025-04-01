Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 1 (PTI) The Kerala Women and Child Development Department is organising a training programme to create awareness about the POSH Act among those working in the film industry.

The Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace (POSH) Act is a central legislation enacted in 2023 to address the issues of sexual harassment being faced by women in the workplace.

State Health Minister Veena George will launch the awareness programme being implemented with the support of the state-run Gender Park, on April 3 here, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As many as 60 people from various sectors of the film industry will take part in the initial phase of the awareness event, in which Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan would be the chief guest.

Stressing the significance of the programme, the Department in the statement said that this is a time when women are entering the workforce in greater numbers.

The Constitution guarantees equality and equal rights for men and women, it said.

To achieve this objective and to make workplaces safe and secure for women, the state government has already initiated various activities through the Department. It also initiated steps to bring the film industry under the purview of the POSH Act.

In January 2023, a portal was launched to coordinate and monitor activities under the POSH Act to prevent sexual harassment against women in workplace.

Steps have also been taken to set up internal committees, as prescribed by the POSH Act in all institutions with more than 10 employees in 95 government departments in the state, it further said.

The safety of women in workplaces has been given greater importance by the state government and the upcoming programme is part of that, the statement added.

