Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 25 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said that the Kerala government is utilizing the Alappuzha twin murder issue to denigrate Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and alleged that "the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is a terrorist organization."

"Kerala government is utilizing Alappuzha twin murder issue to denigrate RSS. They will (state police chief) prepare a list of RSS and SDPI members with a criminal background. The 2 cannot be equated. SDPI is a terrorist organization," Muraleedharan told ANI.

Kerala DGP Anil Kant has issued fresh guidelines in the wake of the Alappuzha murder case. As per the guidelines, officials have been told to prepare a district-wise list of those previously involved in criminal cases, including members of the RSS and the SDPI.

MoS added, "Criminal list should be impartial without considering the party a person belongs to. In Kerala, the largest number of criminals will be from CPIM anyway. Cases of thousands of CPIM workers were withdrawn when this govt came to power."

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shaan was allegedly attacked and murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha on Saturday night.

This was followed by a separate incident in which BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha, as per police.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack. (ANI)

